Pope Francis to lead Corpus Christi procession outside Rome

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: For the first time since 1982, a Pope will not be taking part in the Eucharistic procession at the Lateran Basilica. Instead, Pope Francis will travel to the parish of St. Monica in Ostia, the city where the saint died in 387.

