‘Go and make disciples of all nations,’ Pope tells Neocatechumenal Way’s members

May 07, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis traveled from the Vatican to a Roman university’s esplanade to address members of the lay movement, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the city. In his address (video), the Pontiff reflected on the meaning of Matthew 28:19: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations.”

