Pope declines to rule on German bishops’ intercommunion proposal

May 04, 2018

Pope Francis has declined to rule on the validity of a policy approved by the German bishops’ conference, which would allow non-Catholic spouses of Catholics to receive Communion.

The policy was approved by a majority of the German bishops, but a substantial minority objected, and seven German bishops wrote to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) asking for clarification on whether the policy was in line with Church teaching.

At a May 3 meeting at the Vatican, Archbishop Luis Ladaria, the prefect of the CDF, told a delegation of the German hierarchy that the Holy Father wished them to continue discussion of the issue among themselves, hoping for “a possibly unanimous arrangement.”

During their visit to Rome, the German bishops spoke with officials of the CDF, the Congregation for Bishops, and the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity. The Vatican announced after the meeting that Archbishop Ladaria would report to Pope Francis, giving him a summary of the conversations.

In April, a widely circulated report indicated that the CDF had ruled against the German bishops’ proposed policy. The German bishops’ conference denied the accuracy of that report.

