After flying from Ireland to England for abortion, woman dies of complications

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A woman who flew from Ireland to obtain an abortion in England has died of internal bleeding after the procedure. The death comes as Irish voters approach a referendum vote on a constitutional amendment that would remove protection for the unborn. The abortion was done at a Marie Stopes clinic in Ealing: the first clinic in the country to obtain a “buffer zone” banning pro-lifer counselors from the area outside the facility. A coroner said that “multiple failures” at the abortion clinic led to the woman’s death.

