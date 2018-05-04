Catholic World News

In a reversal, Speaker Ryan says the House chaplain will remain in his post

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I intend to sit down with Father Conroy early next week so that we can move forward for the good of the whole House,” said Rep. Paul Ryan, a Catholic layman. The Jesuit chaplain alleged that Ryan’s chief of staff has shown anti-Catholic bias, according to the report.

