Catholic World News

International Theological Commission releases document on synodality

May 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on International Theological Commission

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission assists the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in examining doctrinal questions. “Synodality in the life and mission of the Church,” dated March 2, was published in Italian on May 3 on the Commission’s website; the document has four chapters (“synodality in Scripture, Tradition, history,” “towards a theology of synodality,” “the actuation of synodality,” and “conversion through a renewed synodality”).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!