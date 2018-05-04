Catholic World News

Trump signs order to protect religious freedom, establishes new White House faith initiative

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington was among those present for the occasion. The new White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative will “inform the administration of any failures of the executive branch to comply with religious liberty protections under law,” according to the report.

