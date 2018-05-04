Action Alert!
JUST  8  DAYS  LEFT !   We are at 73% of our goal.   We have $7,091 left to match!   Please donate to help us win a $26,000 Challenge Grant.
Catholic World News

Trump signs order to protect religious freedom, establishes new White House faith initiative

May 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on CBS News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington was among those present for the occasion. The new White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative will “inform the administration of any failures of the executive branch to comply with religious liberty protections under law,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Chronicles of Narnia, Boxed Set (C. S. Lewis)