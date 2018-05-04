Catholic World News

New Vatican instruction on studies in canon law

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On May 3, the Congregation for Catholic Education released the new instruction (“Studies in canon law in the light of the reform of cases regarding the nullity of marriage”) in six languages: French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish. Institutions that offer degrees in canon law are now required to offer a diploma in marriage and procedural law.

