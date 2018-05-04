Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (5/3)

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of a 67-year-old Portuguese bishop and appointed his successor; in resigning for health reasons, Bishop Ilídio Pinto Leandro lauded the new bishop. In addition, the Pope appointed a consultor to the Pontifical Council for Culture.

