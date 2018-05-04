Catholic World News

Papal audiences (5/3)

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the president of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, an Argentine bishop, a German bishop-elect, and the bishops of Thailand, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit.

