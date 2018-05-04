Catholic World News

Global military spending remains high at $1.7 trillion

May 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting the concerns expressed during recent pontificates about the level of military spending worldwide, L’Osservatore Romano (5/4 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this new report.

