Prelates urge Congress to protect religious freedom of foster-care providers

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of Catholic, Protestant, and Jewish organizations signed the interfaith letter of support for the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act of 2017 (H.R. 1881).

