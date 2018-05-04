Action Alert!
Prelates urge Congress to protect religious freedom of foster-care providers

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of Catholic, Protestant, and Jewish organizations signed the interfaith letter of support for the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act of 2017 (H.R. 1881).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

