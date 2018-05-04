Action Alert!
JUST  8  DAYS  LEFT !   We are at 73% of our goal.   We have $7,091 left to match!   Please donate to help us win a $26,000 Challenge Grant.
Catholic World News

Trump calls Justice Department ‘rigged,’ threatens action

May 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: In general, L’Osservatore Romano has relegated articles about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to its inside pages. However, the Vatican newspaper (5/4 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.