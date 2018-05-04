Catholic World News

Trump calls Justice Department ‘rigged,’ threatens action

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In general, L’Osservatore Romano has relegated articles about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to its inside pages. However, the Vatican newspaper (5/4 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this development.

