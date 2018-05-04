Catholic World News

Report: Iranian Christians’ jail terms upheld

May 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: The four men were sentenced to 10 years in prison for running house churches and promoting “Zionist Christianity,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!