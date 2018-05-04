Catholic World News

UN leader tells US not to end Iran nuclear deal

May 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/4 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ remarks to BBC. Both the USCCB (in a 7/14/15 statement) and the Holy See (in a 9/14/15 statement) have welcomed the Iran nuclear deal.

