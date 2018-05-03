Catholic World News

Protestant pastor abducted, beheaded in India

May 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: Maoists are suspected of murdering the pastor, who worked in Jharkhand state in eastern India.

