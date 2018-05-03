Action Alert!
JUST  9  DAYS  LEFT !   We are at 72% of our goal.   We have $7,351 left to match!   Please donate to help us win a $26,000 Challenge Grant.
Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for mothers who mourn victims of Argentina’s ‘Dirty War’

May 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The “Dirty War” refers to repression committed by Argentina’s military junta between 1976 and 1983.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Chronicles of Narnia, Boxed Set (C. S. Lewis)