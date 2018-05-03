Catholic World News

Regensburg bishop backs display of crosses on public buildings

May 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: In offering his support for the Bavarian government’s initiative, Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer disagreed with Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich.

