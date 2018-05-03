Catholic World News

Group of priests asks world’s bishops to ‘reaffirm Christ’s teaching’ in face of pastoral crisis

May 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the full text of the appeal, issued by Cura Pastoralis.

