Leading Canadian bishop, other Christian leaders back indigenous-rights legislation

May 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Reconciliation calls us not just to address the wrongs of the past, but to address, in an urgent manner, current injustices rooted in colonial structures and institutions,” the Christian leaders said in their joint letter. “It is time to recognize, in law, Indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination.”

