Why the Chinese government is targeting young Christians in its latest crackdown

May 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In Henan, the Chinese province with the largest Christian population, “children have been expelled from an Easter Mass, church-run kindergartens have been closed, and churches and crosses have been demolished,” according to the report.

