Why the Chinese government is targeting young Christians in its latest crackdown

May 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In Henan, the Chinese province with the largest Christian population, “children have been expelled from an Easter Mass, church-run kindergartens have been closed, and churches and crosses have been demolished,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

