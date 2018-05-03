Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese reduces number of parishes from 188 to 57

May 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pittsburgh’s bishop “gave no estimate on how many of the diocese’s roughly 225 church buildings may have to close,” according to the report. “More than half of the parishes have been losing money for years.”

