‘I was part of the problem,’ Pope told Chilean abuse victims

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an emotional meeting with Chilean victims of clerical abuse, Pope Francis acknowledged that “I was part of the problem” and asked forgiveness. The victims told reporters that the Pontiff was “attentive and receptive” during a long conversation. The victims also said that Cardinal Francisco Errazuriz—the retired Archbishop of Santiago and still a member of the Council of Cardinals—“is a criminal” for covering up evidence of abuse.

