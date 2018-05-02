Catholic World News

Central African Republic: priest among 16 killed in mob assault on church

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At least 16 people were killed when a mob attacked a church in Bangui on May 1. Father Albert Toungourmale-Baba was among the victims at the church of Notre Dame de Fatima—which had seen an earlier massacre, with 18 killed, in 2014.

