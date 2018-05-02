Catholic World News

Top Russian prelates give contrasting messages on ecumenical prospects

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Top leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church offered sharply different perspectives on ecumenical prospects in separate talks on May 1. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow told an Albanian audience that all faiths should unite to fight terrorism. But Metropolitan Hilarion, the chief public-affairs spokesman for the Moscow patriarchate, said that unity with Catholics is impossible because of “too many contradictions and misunderstandings.”

