Papal nuncio ‘ashamed’ by German bishops’ objections to public display of crosses

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Stefan Zurbriggen, the apostolic nuncio in Austria, criticized Catholic prelates in Germany for objecting to a new policy requiring the display of the cross on public buildings in Bavaria. The archbishop said that he was “ashamed” by the German bishops’ complaints.

