Trump administration drops ‘reproductive rights’ from measure of human-rights violations

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration removed a reference to “reproductive rights” in a test for violations of human rights in other countries, because of the use of that phrase as a reference to legal abortion. Instead, for its annual appraisal of human rights around the world, the administration took note of coercive family-planning programs.

