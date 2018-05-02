Catholic World News

Canadian parliament demands papal apology for ‘residential schools’

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Canada’s parliament has voted to demand that Pope Francis issue a public apology for the role of the Catholic Church in the “residential schools” that separated indigenous children from their families. In March, the Canadian bishops’ conference had announced that the Pontiff “felt he could not personally respond” to a call for such an apology.

