Archbishop Gregory: the time is right to review Mass translations

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta called upon his fellow US bishops to review the translation of the Mass that has been in use since 2011. He cited “long, convoluted sentences” as he called for a “text that unifies,” one that can “bring the entire Church together in a way that all of us can understand it and be moved by it.”

