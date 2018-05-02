Action Alert!
Jury awards $5.1M in religious discrimination case

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Brooklyn jury found that United Health Programs of America illegally required employees to take part in “spiritual cleansing rituals” as “part of a belief system called Harnessing Happiness or Onionhead.”

