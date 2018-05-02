Catholic World News

‘Patriotism does not equal nationalism,’ Poland’s bishops tell expatriates

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “A mature patriotism does not equal nationalism or closure to other cultures and traditions,” the bishops said in a message to Poles living abroad.

