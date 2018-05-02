Catholic World News

Thousands of Catholics pray Rosary around the coast of Britain

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The event, “believed to be the biggest Catholic gathering [in Britain] since the visit of Pope Benedict XVI in 2010, saw over 400 groups pray at sites along the British coast,” according to the report.

