Nigeria’s bishops call on nation’s president to consider resigning

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following a massacre at a church, the bishops of Africa’s most populous nation asked, “How can the federal government stand back while its security agencies deliberately turn a blind eye to the cries and wails of helpless unarmed citizens who remain sitting ducks in their homes, farms, highways and now even in the holy places of worship?”

