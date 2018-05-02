Catholic World News

Vatican prelate begins 12-day visit to Namibia, Botswana

May 02, 2018



CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, the secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, has begun an extensive visit to Catholic institutions in two African nations. Botswana has approximately 120,000 Catholics (5% of the population); Namibia has 425,000 (17%).

