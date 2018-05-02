Catholic World News

Pope warns against gossip, undisciplined online curiosity

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On Monday of the Fifth Week of Easter, Pope Francis reflected on the “dialogue between curiosity and certainty” in John 14:21-26, the Gospel reading of the day.

