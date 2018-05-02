Catholic World News

‘The Gospel is your editorial line,’ Pope tells staff of Italian Catholic newspaper

May 02, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On May 1, the feast of St. Joseph the Worker, the staff of Avvenire met with Pope Francis to commemorate the newspaper’s 50th anniversary. The Pope described St. Joseph as the model of Catholic communicators and the “icon of our holy people who recognize that their point of reference is God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!