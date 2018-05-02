Catholic World News

Pope recites Rosary, greets parishioners at Roman Marian shrine

May 02, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis began the Marian month of May with a pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Divine Love in Rome. The Pontiff had previously said that he was dedicating his pilgrimage to prayer for peace, particularly Syria.

