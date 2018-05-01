Catholic World News

Priests lack adequate food, reports bishop in Congo

May 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: In the Republic of the Congo, Bishop Bienvenu Manamika Bafouakouahou of Dolisie reports that his priests struggle to find adequate food to eat.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!