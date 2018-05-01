Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols backs hospital in Alfie case

May 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Britain’s leading Catholic prelate has praised the staff of Alder Hey hospital for its treatment of Alfie Evans, charging that critics of the hospital “sought political capital” while doctors were concerned with the child’s welfare. Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster also argued that England’s courts were right to override the wishes of the child’s parents, saying that “a court must decide what’s best not for the parents, but for the child.”

