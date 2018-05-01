Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell to face trial on sex-abuse charges

May 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell must face trial on criminal charges of sexual abuse, an Australian magistrate has ruled. A date for the trial has not yet been set.



After preliminary hearings, Magistrate Belinda Wallington threw out several charges against Cardinal Pell, saying that she was “sifting the wheat from the chaff.” But she ruled that for other charges, the evidence was substantial enough to warrant a jury trial. The details of the charges still have not been made public.



Vatican spokesman Greg Burke issued a statement confirming that Cardinal Pell is on leave of absence from his duties as head of the Secretariat for the Economy, and the leave “is still in place.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!