Catholic World News
Russian Orthodox patriarch: interreligious dialogue crucial in preventing terrorism
May 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate
CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill made his remarks in a meeting with Albania’s prime minister.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
