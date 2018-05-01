Catholic World News

May 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill made his remarks in a meeting with Albania’s prime minister.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!