Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: the Pope, not a patriarch or president, is at core of the Church’s unity

May 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk was responding to the Ukrainian president’s decision to seek a canonically recognized independence from the Moscow Patriarchate for the nation’s Orthodox Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!