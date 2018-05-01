Catholic World News
89th cloistered convent opens in Poland
May 01, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: There are 1,500 cloistered nuns in Poland; they belong to 16 religious communities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
