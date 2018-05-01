Catholic World News
Archbishop Kurtz: Catholics should not face discrimination for opposing same-sex marriage
May 01, 2018
Continue to this story on Louisville Courier-Journal
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville is chairman of the USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
