Vatican Secretary of State weighs in on China, Korea, Syria, Alfie

May 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin lamented a British hospital’s refusal to allow the late toddler’s parents to seek treatment for their son abroad. The prelate outlined the Vatican’s goals in negotiating with China and said that negotiations are proceeding slowly, with “two steps forward and one step back.”

