Pope Francis: rare diseases can work miracles of love, openness
May 01, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of an association devoted to assisting persons with Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
