Catholic World News

Resignations and appointments (4/30)

May 01, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff appointed a special envoy to the celebration of the 1000th anniversary of the founding of Buckfast Abbey in England.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

