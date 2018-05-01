Catholic World News

Papal audiences (4/30)

May 01, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the president of the current session of the UN General Assembly, the apostolic nuncio in Cameroon, the president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization, the secretary of the Administrative Section of the Secretariat for the Economy, and members of “A Rare Life” Association.

