Pope Francis, UN General Assembly president discuss peace, migration

May 01, 2018

Continue to this story on @MiroslavLajcak

CWN Editor's Note: “Honored to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican today,” tweeted Miroslav Lajcák, Slovakia’s foreign minister, who also serves as president of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly. “Discussed peace, migration, global affairs, youth, development.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

