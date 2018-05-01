Catholic World News
Philippine archdiocese’s statement following the brutal killing of a young priest
May 01, 2018
» Continue to this story on CBCP News
CWN Editor's Note: Father Mark Ventura was killed after celebrating Sunday Mass on April 29.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
